Maxine Sprinkle

Maxine Smith Sprinkle, age 93, of Statesville passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House following a lengthy illness.



A Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Campbell and Rev. Daniel Settle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask.



Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.



The family wishes to thank all of her doctors, Hospice House care givers, as well as her many family friends and neighbors who meant so much to her.







