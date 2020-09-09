1/1
Michael Henry Watkins
Michael Henry Watkins

Michael Henry Watkins, 62, of Statesville, formerly of Wilkesboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

He was born to Henry and Era T. Watkins Sunday, June 29, 1958. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Savannah Tideline and Mamie V. and John Watkins; niece, Sonya Cockerham; daughter, Lori VanHorn; and son, Michael Edward Watkins.

Michael was a 1976 graduate of Wilkes Central High School and received his Associates Degree in Medical coding and Billing from Ultimate Medical Academy. He was employed at Rose Glen Village of Wilkesboro and a past member of Wilkesboro Fire Department.

Surviving him are his wife, Sherry Watkins; two daughters, Kristine Winland of the home and Jessica (Nathan) Dellinger of Statesville; sister, Yvonne W. Cockerham of Wilkesboro; nephews, Gregory of Wilkesboro and Brandon (Amber) of North Wilkesboro; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; grandchildren, Breanna Green, Emma-Lea, and Lincoln Dellinger of Statesville; and a host of cousins and other family members.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Nicholson Funeral Home.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Nicholson Funeral Home

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
