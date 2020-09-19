1/1
Morris Douglas
Morris Douglas

Morris Douglas, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from symptoms associated by a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He had a strong Christian faith and an unending love for his family. He was the most honest, hardworking, easy going man and brought wisdom and a quiet nurturing way to many.

He was born in Kentucky, to the late Luther and Alene Douglas, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He was a "jack of all trades" and loved antique hot rods, along with his "street rodding" friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Morris Edward; and brother, Harry Douglas.

Morris is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruby Stovall Douglas; two daughters, Donna Burchett and husband, Jeff, and Denise Hayes and husband, Terry; three grandsons, Doug Hayes, Peyton Hayes, and Blake Burchett; two granddaughters, Brooke and Bailey Burchett; great-grandson, Landyn Hayes; brother, Lonnie Douglas and wife, Darla, of Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, that he spoke of often.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept 20, from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. The service will be held at 3 p.m., at Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. David Klinedinst and Eddie Karriker officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Southside Baptist Church, 525 S Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
03:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
