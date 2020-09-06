Nettie Hazel EngramNettie Hazel Engram, 92, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A service celebrating Nettie's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., at New Salem United Methodist Church, under the Oak trees. Please wear a mask, bring a chair and dress comfortably in bright clothing. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. The complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Engram family.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home