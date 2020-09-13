1/1
Patsy Owens
Patsy Owens

Patsy Lee Boovey Owens, 88, of Statesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Pittsboro, to the late Eugene "Gene" Boovey and Sarah Thomas Boovey. Patsy was married in 1950, to Billy Lucky Owens, who preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Boovey Mason and Gaynell Boovey Houpe.

Patsy was a member of Elmwood United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. She loved arranging flowers, cooking, spending time with her family and participating in the activities at the assisted living facility.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Debra Owens Rutledge (special son-in-law, Brad) of Troutman, Lisa Owens of Statesville; three grandsons, Atticus (Jennifer) Rutledge, David Rutledge, Jesse Rutledge; granddaughter, Mimi Rutledge; two great-grandsons, Jaeven Tindal, Bradley Rutledge; great-granddaughter, Evie Rutledge; beloved sister, Willa Dean "Willie" Beaver (James); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Blankenship officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elmwood Methodist Church, 3221 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, NC 28677; or Covenant ARP Church, 120 N. Greenbriar Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Nicholson Funeral Home

Family Owned

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery
