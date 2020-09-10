1/
Ruth Lindsey Hodgson
1931 - 2020
Ruth Lindsey Hodgson

October 29, 1931 - September 5, 2020

Ruth Lindsey Hodgson, 88, of Harmony, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville.

Ruth was born in Iredell, Oct. 29, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Lindsey and Chloie James Lindsey. Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Dane Hodgson; brother, Atwell Lindsey and his wife, Kathleen Lindsey.

In life Ruth attended Iredell County Schools. Later, Ruth worked and retired as a certified nurse assistant for the Iredell County Health Department. Ruth was of the Presbyterian faith and in her spare time she enjoyed puzzle-books, music, and reading.

Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Rhonda Shaw Hise (David), Carol Shaw Crouse (James), Tamra Shaw McGlohon (Mike); two grandchildren, Kris Ivey (David), Adam Dillard (Cari); four great-grandchildren, Gabe and Zac Ivey, Aiden and Austin Dillard; special friend, Lexine White; and special nieces and nephews from the Hodgson family.

There are no services scheduled for Ruth at this time.

Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville

www.daviefuneralservice.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davie Funeral Service
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-3111
