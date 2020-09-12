1/1
Sarah Francis Lowery Pilcher
1928 - 2020
Sarah Francis Lowery Pilcher

July 22, 1928 - September 9, 2020

Sarah Francis Lowery Pilcher, 92, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 09, 2020.

She was born July 22, 1928, in Iredell County, to the late Randall Lowery Sr. and Etta Carter Lowery. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her two husbands, Reuben Harris Starrette of 29 years and John Pilcher of 31 years; brother, Jack Lowery; sisters, Martha Dellinger, Catherine Lanier, Louis Isenhour, Wilma Boan, Polly Ballard, Julie Haithcox, Mary Neal Sherrill, and Elizabeth "Tib" Hoots.

Sarah was a longtime member of Abilene Church of Christ in Statesville, and a longtime member of Main St. Church of Christ of Mocksville. She retired in 1999, after 19 years as an executive secretary to Sam Walton of Wal-Mart.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Rudy Starrette of Statesville; two grandchildren, Greg Starrette and Berry Starrette; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to give special thank you to Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, especially Tracie Bell, and Jessica Wilkerson; another special thanks goes to Rosie and Lisa, both of whom, were special caretakers to Sarah.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gordon's Hospice House of Statesville.

Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

www.reavisfhstatesville.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc
318 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-4359
