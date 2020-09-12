Shelby Jean Caviness



September 21, 1940 - September 10, 2020



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith.



Shelby Jean Caviness, 79, a native of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Sept. 10, 2020, at Maple Leaf health care, after a brave and valiant battle with declining health.



She was born Sept. 21, 1940, to the late Arlie and Rachel & Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Thomas and David Cook.



Shelby was a Godly woman; she was a faithful member of Beulah Heights Wesleyan Church. She loved reading and visiting with her family. She had a wonderful smile that brightened any room. She was a gift to all who knew her and to know her was to love her. She had an amazing sense of humor and was beautiful inside and out.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Neil Caviness (Debbie), Jerry Boger (Teresa), and Bobby Boger (Beverly); daughters, Debra Lancaster, Edie Caviness, Patricia Caviness and Sandy Cash (Jeff); 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Brenda, who was very special to her; and brother, Jay Cook



Family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 13, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, from 5 to 7 p.m. She will lie-in-state Monday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 12, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A private funeral service for Mrs. Caviness will be held at Beulah Heights Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Trent Patterson officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, at 3 p.m., Monday. Family and friends are welcome to come.



The Family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Pence, Nunta Campbell, Tammy, Joanne and Jody for their loving care during her stay. Momma C. loved her Maple Leaf family and friends.



Though she may be gone from our sight she is always in our hearts.



