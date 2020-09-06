1/
Tommy Alvin Johnson Jr.
1971 - 2020
Tommy Alvin Johnson Jr.

April 6, 1971 - September 2, 2020

Tommy Alvin Johnson Jr., 49, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Tommy was born April 6, 1971, in Iredell County, and was the son of Tommy Alvin Johnson Sr. and Patricia Ketchie Johnson. He graduated from Statesville Senior High School in 1989 and was a self-employed Building Contractor. Tommy was a member of Forest Park Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Johnson Starnes (Kelly) of Mocksville and Emily Johnson Murphy (Chris) of Winston-Salem; nephews, Nicholas "Nic" M. Starnes, Ross T. Starnes and Aiden J. Murphy; niece, Ella Jane Murphy; along with aunts, uncle and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Lake Norman Humane Society, 2106 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 6, 2020.
