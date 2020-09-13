Tommy CassIt is with great sadness that Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, Baron Thomas "Tommy" Cass, of Harmony, was taken from us unnecessarily and way to soon.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Karla Duncan Cass; son, Thomas Barron Cass; mother; two sisters; and other family members.Tommy's legacy will be cherished with a receiving of friends and family Today, (Sunday, Sept. 13), at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville, from 1 to 5 p.m.A celebration of Tommy's life will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at Grassy Knob Baptist Church in Union Grove, at 11 a.m. The burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Attention: Dennis Dowell, 1282 Myers Mill Rd., Olin, NC 28660.Nicholson Funeral Home