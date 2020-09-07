1/
Tony Martin Perry
1944 - 2020
Tony Martin Perry

June 7, 1944 - September 4, 2020

Tony Martin Perry, 76, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville.

Born in Iredell County, June 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy Lackey Perry. Tony worked many years at Barnhardt Furniture and had been disabled for several years.

He leaves behind two brothers, Charles Edward Perry of Troutman and Franklin James Perry of Kentucky; two sisters, Jo Ann Perry of Asheville and Dorothy Rebecca Hammer of Hiddenite; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
7048737223
September 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
