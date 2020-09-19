Wanda Michelle Rankin SturdivantMrs. Wanda Michelle Rankin Sturdivant, 43, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. A celebration of life Service will be held Monday, Sept 28, at 11 a.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery in Cleveland, N.C.She is survived by her mother, Carolyn (Jeffery) Roberts; grandmother, Ruth R. Rankin, of Statesville; daughter, Kayla Rankin; son, Jayden Sturdivant, both of the home; five siblings, Kenya (Joe) Nesbit Davis of Mooresville, Nerissa Lynn (Channing) Minor of Clarksville, Tenn., Willie P. Davis Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., James E. Davis Jr. (Lesia) of Atlanta, and Latonya Roberts of Dalatory; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home