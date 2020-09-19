1/1
Wanda Michelle Rankin Sturdivant
Wanda Michelle Rankin Sturdivant

Mrs. Wanda Michelle Rankin Sturdivant, 43, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. A celebration of life Service will be held Monday, Sept 28, at 11 a.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery in Cleveland, N.C.

She is survived by her mother, Carolyn (Jeffery) Roberts; grandmother, Ruth R. Rankin, of Statesville; daughter, Kayla Rankin; son, Jayden Sturdivant, both of the home; five siblings, Kenya (Joe) Nesbit Davis of Mooresville, Nerissa Lynn (Channing) Minor of Clarksville, Tenn., Willie P. Davis Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., James E. Davis Jr. (Lesia) of Atlanta, and Latonya Roberts of Dalatory; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home

www.rutledgeandbigham.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
SEP
28
Burial
Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-3611
