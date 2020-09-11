1/1
Ross Freeze
1930 - 2020
Ross Freeze

Ross Allison Freeze, 90, of Statesville, entered his heavenly home, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Mr. Freeze was born Feb. 17, 1930 in Iredell County and was the son of the late Hiram Allison Freeze and Myrtle Deal Freeze. He was a 1949 graduate of Celeste Henkel High School and worked for the City of Statesville, in the Water Filtration Division. On Oct. 18, 1952, he married Myrtle Ostwalt, and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage and traveling together. They were active members of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and also attended Fellowship Baptist Church, where she is the organist. He had a special interest in airplanes and old cars. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, and he also enjoyed gardening and working on his farm.

He is survived by one son, Ross Allison Freeze Jr. (Linda) of Statesville; two daughters, Jessica F. Boggs Laws (Edwin) of Statesville and Susan F. Parker (Donald) of Troutman; grandchildren, James Boggs (Brittany), Justin Boggs (Paige), Jonathan Parker, Mary Parker, Kristie Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins, Lindsay Laws Deviney (Brandon), Andrew Laws; great-grandchildren, Colton Boggs, Hadley Boggs, Andrew Jenkins, Colby Jenkins, Kaitlin Johnson, Grayson Lynch, Jude Deviney; sister, Phyllis Patterson; sister-in-law, Mildred Elliott; and brother-in-law, Lathan Ostwalt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Parker; brothers, Fred, Marvin, Charlie, and Ralph Freeze; and sister, Elizabeth Stinson.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Bethlehem UMC in Statesville Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. Masks are preferred.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem UMC or Fellowship Baptist Church.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethlehem UMC
Funeral services provided by
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(704) 528-4106
