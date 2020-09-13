William Alexander Deaton Sr.May 24, 1929 - September 11, 2020Bill Deaton Sr., 91, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from COVID-19 complications, at Plantation Estates.He had a strong Christian faith, expressing that faith through a life of service and worship. He was well-known for his engaging personality and he enjoyed a good laugh. He brought joy to everyone around him.Born in Statesville, in 1929, the son of Frank and McBride Alexander Deaton, Bill grew up in the 1st ARP Church. He retired from NCNB after a 30-year career and concluded his military service as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force.Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Aleene; sons, William Alexander Deaton Jr. and wife, Leslie, of Charlotte, and John Cone Deaton and wife, Jennifer, of Rochester Hills, Mich.; grandsons, Alexander Campbell Deaton and wife, Carrie, and Phillip John Deaton and wife, Jackie; granddaughters, Allyson Catherine Gordon and husband, John, and Shanna Kathryn Militello and husband, Nico; great-grandchildren, Aila and Lee Gordon, James Malcolm Deaton, and Avery Lynn Militello; and many special cousins with whom he relished annual family reunions.Memorials may be given to King's Cross Church, 3936 Craig Ave., Charlotte, NC 28211; or Gideons International, Charlotte Southeast Camp, P.O. Box 220421, Charlotte, NC 28222.Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service