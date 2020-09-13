1/1
Tony Michael Waugh
1948 - 2020
Tony Michael Waugh, 71, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

Born Sept. 26, 1948, in Iredell County, he was the son to the late John Perry and Lois Fulbright Waugh. Tony was a member of Marvin UMC and a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved to deer hunt, go fishing, cutting wood for the elderly in the community, old cars and being around people.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 plus years, Susan Warren Waugh; daughter, Amy (Marcus) Gryder; grandchildren, Kara and Sophie Gryder; brothers, Dale (Birdell) Waugh and Terry (Donna) Waugh and other loving family members.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., at Marvin United Methodist Church with Jeff Carson and the Rev. Ron Setzer officiating.

The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville NC, 28625; or Statesville Animal Shelter, 430 Bristol Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.

Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Waugh Family.

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Marvin United Methodist Church
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
Our deepest Sympathy to Susan, and all of the family. I grew up in the church and Community with Tony. He was always such a gentleman and fun to be around. We loved his family as our own.
May God give peace as only he can, to all of you as you celebrate his going home.
Prayers and love to all of you.
Steve and Debra Moose Byers
Friend
September 12, 2020
Such a good man. Always enjoyed him stopping by Charlie and Patsy’s. God bless each of you. Prayers.
Jason Johnson
Friend
