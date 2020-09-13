Tony Michael Waugh
Tony Michael Waugh, 71, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.
Born Sept. 26, 1948, in Iredell County, he was the son to the late John Perry and Lois Fulbright Waugh. Tony was a member of Marvin UMC and a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved to deer hunt, go fishing, cutting wood for the elderly in the community, old cars and being around people.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 plus years, Susan Warren Waugh; daughter, Amy (Marcus) Gryder; grandchildren, Kara and Sophie Gryder; brothers, Dale (Birdell) Waugh and Terry (Donna) Waugh and other loving family members.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., at Marvin United Methodist Church with Jeff Carson and the Rev. Ron Setzer officiating.
The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville NC, 28625; or Statesville Animal Shelter, 430 Bristol Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com
. Nicholson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Waugh Family.
Nicholson Funeral Home
Family Owned