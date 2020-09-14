1/1
Maxine Sprinkle
Maxine Sprinkle

Maxine Smith Sprinkle, age 93, of Statesville passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Campbell and Rev. Daniel Settle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.

The family wishes to thank all of her doctors, Hospice House care givers, as well as her many family friends and neighbors who meant so much to her.



Nicholson Funeral Home

Family Owned

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Lying in State
02:00 - 03:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
SEP
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Nicholson Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. Hard to lose our Mamas!! What a reunion with Sandra!!
Wanda Haneline
Classmate
September 12, 2020
Maxine was a friend and next door neighbor to my Mom and Dad for the last 30+ years. She was very special to our family and we will miss her very much. She will never be forgotten.
KAREN L WHITTLE
Friend
