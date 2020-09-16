1/1
Patsy Owens
Patsy Owens

Patsy Lee Boovey Owens, 88, of Statesville died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held today (Wednesday, Sept. 16), at Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Blankenship officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elmwood Methodist Church, 3221 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, NC 28677; or Covenant ARP Church, 120 N. Greenbriar Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Nicholson Funeral Home

Family Owned

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
September 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
