Patsy Owens

Patsy Lee Boovey Owens, 88, of Statesville died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held today (Wednesday, Sept. 16), at Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Blankenship officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elmwood Methodist Church, 3221 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, NC 28677; or Covenant ARP Church, 120 N. Greenbriar Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com
