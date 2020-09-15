1/1
Doris Deal Russell
1932 - 2020
Doris Deal Russell

September 9, 1932 - September 12, 2020

Mrs. Doris Deal Russell, 88, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville following a lengthy illness.

Doris was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Howard Deal and Estelle Deal of Taylorsville.

She excelled academically at Taylorsville High School, Mitchell Community College, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She loved helping people and was a long-term blood donor. Her faith guided her throughout her life. She was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church for over 67 years, including serving as a Sunday school teacher and a women's prison ministry volunteer for a number of years. She was also a Hospice volunteer, and a member of Gideon's International Auxiliary.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Hines; and her brother, Ned Deal.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Sherman "Keith" Russell; three sons, Dr. Ronald K. Russell, Ed.D. of Montgomery, Ala., the Rev. James D. Russell, MDiv, and wife, Dale, of Greer, S.C., and Mark H. Russell, AAS, and wife, Donna, of Statesville; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. All who knew her will cherish her memory.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, at Western Avenue Baptist Church, 1206 Museum Rd., in Statesville, followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m. Burial services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, in Alexander County, in the Sugarloaf Community, 210 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Taylorsville, following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Western Avenue Baptist Church Youth Building Fund; or Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Services

www.adamsfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
