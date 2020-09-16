1/1
Mary Emma Sloan "Jenny" Tate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Emma Sloan "Jenny" Tate

September 12, 2020

Mary Emma Sloan "Jenny" Tate, 86, peacefully passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, while a resident of Accordius Nursing Home in Aberdeen, after a lengthy battle with dementia.

She was born to parents, Thomas Dudly and Anna Hemrick Sloan, and is the last surviving sibling. She was predeceased by Leo, Bill, Aileen (Stroud), Nathan "Shank", Faye (Englebert), George and J.D.

Married to Lloyd V. Tate in 1954, he preceded her in death in 1973. They had two children, Gail J. Summers (married to Nelson Boroughs Jr.) of Seven Lakes and Laura L. Stabler (married to Chad Stabler) of Grand Rapids, Mich. She has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

After her husband retired from the Navy to Statesville, she graduated nursing school and worked at Brian Center for 22 years. Afterward she did volunteer work at Iredell Memorial Hospital for another 10 years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary of Eastside Baptist Church where she was a member. Johnny Bolin, the church's pastor, will be officiating. A graveside service will follow and will be reserved for immediate family only. There will be no viewing prior to burial.

Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Eastside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc
318 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-4359
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved