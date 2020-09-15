1/1
James Michael Rogers
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Michael Rogers

June 25, 1951 - September 12, 2020

Mr. James Michael Rogers, 69, of US Hwy. 64 W., in Mocksville, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 25, 1951, in Iredell County, to the late James Clyde and Kathleen Slevin Rogers.

Mr. Rogers worked at J.P. Stevens for 35 years and enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and watching NASCAR racing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick and Danny Rogers.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Betty Brown Rogers; children, Michelle Coone (Jon), Bryan Rogers (Samantha), and Melissa McClamrock (Cody); grandchildren, Emma, Aaron, Aaden, and Colin Coone, Payton and Lucas Rogers, and Noleign McClamrock; brother, Richard Rogers; sister, Teresa Smoot (Jim); sisters-in-law, Kathy Rogers and Starr Burgess; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Zion Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Eric Kowalski officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Eaton Funeral Service of Mocksville

www.eatonfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-2148
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eaton Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved