J.W. Moose
1938 - 2020-09-13
J.W. Moose

April 20, 1938 - September 13, 2020

Mr. J.W. Moose, 82, of Statesville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Born in Iredell County, April 20, 1938, he was a son of David Moose and Nellie Grimes Moose

He was a machine fabricator and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Westerns, spending time with his grandchildren and aggravating his wife in a loving way.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda Oates and Deborah McDonald.

Survivors include his wife, the former Tonya Hayden Moose; children, Mary (Punkin) Gregory, Cynthia (Cindy) Howell, Crystal Anderson, Stacey Jones and Matthew Hayden. Also surviving are his siblings, Conrad Moose, Billy Moose and Martha Majors; along with 27 grand and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ron Young officiating. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the services. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorial gifts may be given to the benefit of the family and sent to Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St., Statesville, NC 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Prayers , for the Moose family ::Rest in peace ( JW ) , until we meet again
Rhonda Bridgeman
Friend
