Muriel Hope Yancey "MeMaw" Jenkins
1929 - 2020
Muriel "MeMaw" Hope Yancey Jenkins

November 5, 1929 - September 14, 2020

Muriel "Memaw" Hope Yancey Jenkins, 90, of Stony Point, passed away in her home Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, after an extended illness.

She was born in Catawba County Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1929, the daughter of the late Mr. Scott Yancey and Mrs. Juanita Bolden Yancey Hughes. Muriel was a 1950 graduate of Davis Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the profession she loved for 45 years at various hospitals including: Davis Hospital, Valdese General Hospital in Rutherford College, Alexander County Hospital, and Catawba Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and faithful member of New Sterling ARP Church, where she taught Sunday school, and made Communion Bread for 30 years.

In addition to her parents, Muriel was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lynn Edward Jenkins; grandson, Cody Lynn Hairyes; and sister, Joyce Lynn Todd.

Muriel is survived by three daughters, Delinda J. Mauney (Bill), Scotti J. McCulloch, and Michelle J. Hairyes (Richard), all of Stony Point; six grandchildren, Taryn Setzer (Brian), Clifton Mauney (Shannah), Brent Mauney, Dylan McElfresh, Garrett Deal, and Mara Hairyes; five great-grandchildren, Brax and Logan Setzer, Lily and Lathan McElfresh, and Lincoln Mauney; and nephew, Edward Todd of Wendell.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at New Sterling ARP Church Cemetery. Dr. Tim Watson will officiate. Pallbearers include Bill Mauney, Richard Hairyes, Clifton Mauney, Brent Mauney, Garrett Deal, and Brian Setzer.

The body will lie-in-state from 2 to 6 p.m., today (Thursday, Sept. 17), at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to New Sterling ARP Church, 580 New Sterling Church Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Chapman Funeral Home

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Lying in State
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Sterling ARP Church Cemetery
