Harold Stanley

Harold StanleyHarold Spencer Stanley, 81 of Statesville, died Sept.15, 2020, at his home.Born in Yadkin County, Feb. 9, 1939, he was the son of the late Cora Casstevens Stanley and Lacy Spencer Stanley. He married Mattie Merle Wharton Stanley Jan. 15, 1956. Since retiring as a carpenter and truck dealer, Harold loved restoring antique tractors and deep-sea fishing.In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by brothers, Samuel Walter Stanley and Spencer Arvil Stanley. He is survived by four sons, Harold Timothy Stanley, Michael Thomas Stanley and Ronnie Dale Stanley, all of Harmony, and Terry DeWayne Stanley of Northport, Ala.; three grandchildren, Harold Spencer Stanley, Elizabeth Lyalls-Stanley, and Tracy Barker; and 10 great-grandchildren.A memorial service to honor Harold's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel at Nicholson Funeral Home. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. The service will be live-streamed from our website beginning promptly at 3 p.m.Nicholson Funeral Home