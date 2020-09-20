1/1
Norma Jean Sherrill
1938 - 2020
Norma Jean Sherrill

Norma Jean Sherrill, 82, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Boone, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 31, 1938, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Howard Elmer Sherrill and Fannie Elizabeth Sherrill. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Bill Sherrill.

Norma was a lady of faith and a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, previously of Race Street United Methodist Church. She sang in a gospel group with her brothers, played the piano, volunteered with Yokefellow Ministry, East Iredell Elementary, Alzheimer's Support Group and the election polls. Norma enjoyed gardening, canning her harvest, sewing and quilting. She was a devoted caregiver, throughout her life, to numerous family members and enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tommy Sherrill and wife, Kay, and Johnny Sherrill, both of Statesville; daughter, Susan Stutts and husband, Mark, of Boone; grandchildren, Ryan (Julie) Sherrill, Morgan Sherrill, Alex Stutts, Will Stutts and Walker Stutts; great-grandchildren, Gracie and Levi Sherrill; brothers, Coite (Maryann) Sherrill, Hal (Lou) Sherrill and Danny (Denise) Sherrill; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., Statesville, NC 28677. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Please bring your own mask for COVID-19 Protection.

Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Boone, Statesville Hospice or Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Nicholson Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Nicholson Funeral Home
