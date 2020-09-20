1/1
William Owen Sr.
1927 - 2020
William Owen Sr.

William "Bill" Ray Owen Sr. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Born Sept. 6, 1927, in Thomasville, he was one of six children of William Owen and Emma Owen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy H. Owen; and daughter, Karen E. Owen Hutchison.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia Hedrick of Raleigh; son, Bill Owen Jr. (Deborah) of Statesville; grandchildren, Caroline Owen of Durham, Ward Owen of Winston Salem, Erin Hutchison (Josh) of New Oxford, Pa., and Casey Hutchison of Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Bill Sr. graduated from Catawba College, where he met his "sweetheart Peggy", of 63 years. He was a longtime member of Broad Street Methodist Church in Statesville and retired as a manager at Bernhardt Furniture. He loved the outdoor life, visiting neighbors and friends, and was able to continue this until his final weeks.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at the veterans plot in Oakwood Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Broad Street Methodist Church, 433 W Broad St. Statesville, NC 28677.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Peachtree, Donna Smith, Sandra Boan, and Crystal Smith, for all their help and support for many years.

Nicholson Funereal Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
veterans plot in Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
