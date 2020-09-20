Mary Blanche KennedyMary Blanche Kennedy, 89, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Davis Regional Medical Center.She was born July 29, 1931, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Dallas Brady "Dash" Gaither and Nettie Blackman Gaither. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Calvin Barber Kennedy.Mary was a lady of faith, whom loved the Lord, sang gospel music and played the piano and organ for the church. She retired after a long career, with Southern Bell Telephone Company, as a dispatcher. Mary adored her family, enjoyed spending time in their company and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, whom will be missed by all.Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Brad Kennedy and wife, Tammy, and Johnny Franklin Kennedy and wife, April; grandchildren, Chelsea Harris (Casey), Dash Kennedy, Roxanne Kennedy, Lauren Jones (Matt), Brady Kennedy, Tyler Weatherman (Amber) and Alexander Weatherman; great-grandchildren, Caroline Jones, Tinsley Jones and Carly Kennedy; canine companion, Elvis; and numerous other loving family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., Statesville, NC 28677. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville.Nicholson Funeral Home