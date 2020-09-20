1/1
Mary Blanche Kennedy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Blanche Kennedy

Mary Blanche Kennedy, 89, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Davis Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 29, 1931, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Dallas Brady "Dash" Gaither and Nettie Blackman Gaither. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Calvin Barber Kennedy.

Mary was a lady of faith, whom loved the Lord, sang gospel music and played the piano and organ for the church. She retired after a long career, with Southern Bell Telephone Company, as a dispatcher. Mary adored her family, enjoyed spending time in their company and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, whom will be missed by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Brad Kennedy and wife, Tammy, and Johnny Franklin Kennedy and wife, April; grandchildren, Chelsea Harris (Casey), Dash Kennedy, Roxanne Kennedy, Lauren Jones (Matt), Brady Kennedy, Tyler Weatherman (Amber) and Alexander Weatherman; great-grandchildren, Caroline Jones, Tinsley Jones and Carly Kennedy; canine companion, Elvis; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., Statesville, NC 28677. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Nicholson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved