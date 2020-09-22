Anna Reeves WrightMay 13, 1932 - September 19, 2020Mrs. Anna Reeves Wright, 88, of Hiddenite, went home to be with her beloved Jesus and her husband, Wade, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home, following a brief illness.Anna was born May 13, 1932, in Davie County, the daughter of the late Willie Lindsey Reeves and Cecil Blanche Keller Reeves.She was a homemaker and daycare worker and secretary for her husband. She was a member of Hiddenite United Methodist Church and was a lifelong member and servant of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to garden and loved caring about those in her community, baking or just being there for them and cooking for family gatherings. She enjoyed sending cards to shut-ins and friends from past pastorates.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 67 years, the Rev. Wade E. Wright; her sister, Lucille Vernon; her brothers, Howard, Harvey, Hubert, Harold, Homer Ray, Hoyle, and John Henry Reeves.Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Kathy W. Durmire and husband, Allen, Carol W. McLain and husband, Barry, all of Hiddenite; her sister, Helen Sampson of Troutman; her grandchildren, Brent A. Durmire and wife, Emily, of Taylorsville, and Jessica M. Mitchell and husband, Scottie, of Conover; her great-grandchildren, Kallie McLain, Maliyah McLain, Grace Durmire, and Quinlyn Durmire; great-great-grandchildren, Knox McLain and Kade McLain; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Donnie Durham, Doug Houchmuth and Gregory Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 3 to 5 p.m., today (Tuesday, Sept. 22), at Adams Funeral Home, for the public to view and sign the book. We ask that you please follow CDC guidelines. Please wear a mask.Memorials may be made to: Hiddenite Cemetery Fund or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Adams Funeral Home and cremation services