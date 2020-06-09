A'myah Shay NeumannA'myah Shay Neumann, 11, of St. Augustine, Fl., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born and grew up in St. Augustine where she attended Osceola Elementary and Murray Middle School. A'myah was a champion cheerleader, loved art, fashion and making jewelry. Her favorite color was yellow and loved all things yellow. She was the best big sister every and will be deeply missed.She is survived by her mother, Paige Bishop (Kristian Lopez); father, Patrick Neumann (Rebeca); siblings Isiah Neumann, Celina Lopez, Layla Kinlaw, Fiona Kinlaw, Zekiah Kinlaw, Camryn Neumann, Sofia Neumann; uncles, Zack Bishop (Angela), Alex Neumann; Codie Hyde (Chelsea Sporele), Dylan Motes (Katie R Motes); grandparents, Marcia and Lloyd Bishop, Anke Cacciola and John Neumann; great grandparents, Shirley and Maurice Younker, Shirley and Lloyd Bishop; great great grandmother, Betty Ernest; cousins, Kaity Marie and Sylas Bishop.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 12 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Dr. Clarence Blalock. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, June 11 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.Please wear yellow in memory of A'myah.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.