Ada Noda went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. Ada was born in St. Augustine January 15, 1928. She was a lifelong resident and native of St. Augustine. She worked for old Flagler Hospital and St. Augustine General Hospital for many years as a director of housekeeping. She was a member of McDowell Baptist Church. Ada loved to dance, fish, cook and was a member of St. Augustine bowling league. She also enjoyed traveling and riding horses.
She was a devoted mother and grand-mother. She has 3 children, Catherine McLain, Richard Noda, Dora Hayward (Jamie Hayward). 8 grandchildren, David Harris, Donna Murphy, Chad Noda, Kelli Noda, Kara Noda, Cory Nix, Jenna Stratton and David Hayward. She has 1 living sister Gracie Lawson (Ed Lawson), 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Noda JR and grandson Dustin Stratton and 4 siblings (Louise Law, Buddy Campbell, Mary Williams and Sonny Law)
Visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Wednesday 9/9 from 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Thursday 9/10 at 2pm followed by burial at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends to gather afterwards.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
