Agnes Veronica "Aggie" Jones
1934 - 2020
Agnes Veronica "Aggie" Jones
Agnes Veronica Jones, age 85, of Ponte Vedra Beach, passed away on October 3, 2020 at her home. Agnes was born and raised, and lived much of her life in Detroit, Michigan. She was a devoted wife, homemaker and mother of six children. She also had a successful career in the railway industry. After the death of her first husband, John Charles Larkin in 1981, she relocated to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida where she worked as an Accounting Clerk for CSX Railroad. She was an active member of the National Association of Railroad Business Women, where she served as a board member and officer. She worked tirelessly promoting women in the workplace, and retired in 1999. In 1982, she met, Lee B. Jones III in Jacksonville and they were married in November, 1999. Agnes enjoyed an active retirement in Ponte Vedra Beach. She was a member of the South Ponte Vedra Civic Association, the Serenata Beach Club and traveled extensively. She was proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage, was an avid reader, enjoyed watching historical WWII movies and attending Friday night dinners at the SPV Civic Association. More than anything, though, Agnes was the center of her beloved family, and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee B. Jones III and by her daughter, Maureen Larkin Lentz. She is survived by her daughters, Colleen Elizabeth Carpenter, and her husband, Mark, of Clayton, CA and Mary Patricia O'Carolan and her husband, Dara of Derry, Northern Ireland; sons, Charles John Larkin of Detroit, Michigan, Sean John Larkin, and his wife, Susan, of Novi, Michigan and Timothy Michael Larkin, and his wife, Desiree, of St. Augustine; a son in law, Michel Thomas Lentz of Ponte Vedra Beach; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 8401 Colesville Road, #200, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or online at https://phassociation.org/donate
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
