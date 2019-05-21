|
Alan Nole Berry
Alan Nole Berry, 91, the loving and devoted husband of Margaret (Peggy) Berry, departed this life on April 17, 2019, at Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, FL. He was born in NJ and upon graduating from High School, Alan enlisted in the US Marines. He was very proud of his service and shared a "Semper Fi" with all he met. After discharge from the Marines he attended Newark College of Engineering. In 1951, Alan married the love of his life, Peggy, and lived in North Plainfield, NJ where he was selected Jaycees Man of the Year in 1956. In 1968 the family moved to Mystic, Connecticut, where Alan was employed as a Production Superintendent for the Davis-Standard Company. In 1973 he joined Electric Boat Company, of Groton CT, from which he retired in 1992. After retirement they spent many winters at their home in St. Augustine, Florida, where Alan enjoyed playing golf with many friends.
Alan was predeceased by his youngest son, Christopher Alan Berry. In addition to his wife, Peggy, he leaves his beloved son, Scott Alan Berry, daughter-in-law Susan, and two grandchildren, Kelsey and Shea Berry.
A memorial in honor of a life well lived, will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, St. Augustine, FL would be thankfully appreciated.
"I have lived, loved, suffered, survived and had a wonderful life. I would rather my family and friends have a glass of Cheer in lieu of shedding any tears"
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019