|
|
Albert Andreu
Albert E. Andreu, age 83 of St. Augustine, FL passed away December 16, 2019 at his home. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Johns County. He own and operated a Land Clearing business.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday December 27, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann and grandson, Ridge Holden Davis.
He is survived by daughters: Elaine Davis (Elgie Davis, Sr.) and Rhonda Nester. Son: David Andreu, Sister: Madeline Lukas and brother; Walter Andreu. Five grandchildren: Elgie Davis, Jr., Cody Andreu Davis, Tomarra Davis, Christina Moore and Leigh Duke. Six grandchildren, Trip Davis, Luke Davis, Ryleigh Duke, Charlie Duke, Alyssa Moore and Nicholas Moore.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019