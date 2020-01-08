|
Albert Burger
Albert Burger, age 85, died peacefully in his sleep on 12/28/19.
A Florida transplant, Al and his wife Jill fell in love with St Augustine on a vacation. They went on to spend annual weeks at the beach and finally fulfilled their dream of moving to the historic city in 2004 after retiring from careers as Ohio public school teachers.
Al enjoyed playing bridge at COA, sketching on St George St and striking up conversations about sports with new friends.
In addition to many friends and loving family, Al was known among area waiters. Dozens, perhaps hundreds, carry scraps of paper from him in their apron pockets or server books.
While recovering from a crippling injury in his mid 40's, Al taught himself calligraphy. He went on to use his talent to craft personalized mini-cards of thanks that he put with the bill while dining out. He later expanded this tradition to nurses and health aids who cared for him or his wife.
The son of immigrant factory workers, Al recognized those who work hard in often thankless positions. "Super smile!" "Great service!" he enthused in his notes. A waitress who mentioned she had just returned to the breakfast shift after a heart attack got a message reading: "The beat goes on for Cherie: Good 2 C U back."
His family heard from servers who cherished his elegant script and cheery messages, tucking his notes (each about the size of a business card) into mirrors or on refrigerators at home or tacking them on kitchen bulletin boards at work. At restaurants the Burgers frequented, waiters vied to get his table to get their own little thank you.
Al developed his keen eye for humanity in his 40 year career as teacher and basketball coach. He spotted students who felt lost or lonely and sought ways to show them that he saw their unique beauty.
Al was also a talented watercolor artist who donated many original paintings of St. Augustine to local non-profits for fundraisers.
It is his constant and unfailing kindness that his family will carry forward to honor him. We ask all who knew him to follow his example.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, Al was an All-City athlete and pitched for the Buckeyes while attending the Ohio State University where majored in physical education. He earned his master's at Eastern New Mexico University.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his beloved wife Jill, two daughters, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Al's life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 9 am at the Cathedral Basilica of St Augustine, 38 Cathedral Pl, St. Augustine, FL, Father Tom Willis officiating. Reception to follow.
As Al was a career educator and faithful Catholic who attended parochial school, the family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Cathedral Parish School, 38 Cathedral Pl, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 17, 2020