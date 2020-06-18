Albert Cox

Albert CoxAlbert Jimmie Cox, of Saint Augustine, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 96, at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. Born to Thomas Alexander Cox and Jessie Lee Hasty on June 4, 1924 in Stockton, GA. He was proud of his military service and served as a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy. Mr. Cox worked as a CDL truck driver for Florida Precast in Jacksonville, Florida retiring in July 1986. Red is survived by his Son, Jerry T. Cox and wife Julie; grandchildren, Lisa (Cox) Hersey and Michelle Cox; three great-grandchildren, and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; brothers: Thomas, Floyd and Larry; sisters: Inez, Mildred, and Thelma. His family will hold a "Celebration of Life" on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.His remains will be inurned at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida at a date to be determined.