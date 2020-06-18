Albert Cox
Albert Jimmie Cox, of Saint Augustine, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 96, at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. Born to Thomas Alexander Cox and Jessie Lee Hasty on June 4, 1924 in Stockton, GA. He was proud of his military service and served as a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy. Mr. Cox worked as a CDL truck driver for Florida Precast in Jacksonville, Florida retiring in July 1986. Red is survived by his Son, Jerry T. Cox and wife Julie; grandchildren, Lisa (Cox) Hersey and Michelle Cox; three great-grandchildren, and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; brothers: Thomas, Floyd and Larry; sisters: Inez, Mildred, and Thelma. His family will hold a "Celebration of Life" on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
His remains will be inurned at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida at a date to be determined.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
