Albert Staknaker III
Albert Walton "Buddy" Stalnaker III died peacefully on October 23, 2019 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary "Polly", daughter Mariah Kenny and husband Ed; son Henry "Clark" and wife Sydney; seven "furry grandchildren" and his beloved dog, Jack.
Buddy was born on April 1, 1945 in Richmond, Virginia to Albert W. Stalnaker Jr. and Marian T. Stalnaker. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1971. During this time he also served in the US Army Reserves. He had a successful career, retiring from, Swedish Match NA as SVP of Human Resources in 2004. Following retirement, Buddy and Polly moved to St. Augustine, Florida. He enjoyed world travel with his wife, the beach and fishing, volunteering at Community Hospice, skeet shooting and spending time with his family.
A gathering is scheduled for Thursday, October 31 from 5 to 7:30 pm at Craig Funeral Home.
A luncheon and celebration of life will be held at the Pena Peck house garden at 12pm on Saturday November 2nd . In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network/Research, 4915 Elmo Avenue Suite 202 Bethesda, Md.20814 (www.bcan.org )
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019