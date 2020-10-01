Alexia Bibbs
Alexia Williams Bibbs 38, Elkton, Florida was born August 30, 1982 to the late Wayne and Elouise. Alexia was educated in the St. Johns County School System and studied at St. Johns River State College to further her education. She was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Armstrong, FL where she served as Youth Director and Sunday School Teacher
Survivors include Husband: Traiten Bibbs, daughter, Amoni Bibbs, sons, Tyrese Bibbs and Amarion Bibbs, sisters, Tamala W. (Frankie) Calloway and Monica Williams, nieces, Tamera Calloway and De'Aja Reeves, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Memorial of Celebration will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at The Parking Lot of First Baptist Church of Armstrong, Rev. Michael Session, Pastor and eulogist. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
.
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family