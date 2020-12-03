Alfred Michael VizeAlfred Michael "Al" Vize passed away at his home in Saint Augustine Beach on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 81. Al was born September 1, 1939 to Alfred E. and Bridget "Della" (O'Reilly) Vize, both formerly of Ireland, in the Bronx, NY. Al was retired from the NYPD 112th Precinct. His jovial nature and twinkling blue eyes led him to play Santa Claus at precinct Christmas parties. Proud of his Irish heritage he learned to play the bagpipes – ultimately becoming a member of the NYPD Emerald Society Pipes and Drums. Upon retirement, he and his beloved wife, Jo-Ann, left Long Island, NY for beautiful Saint Augustine Beach, FL. He joined the local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge NY 3100, played golf, and enjoyed trivia night with his wife and friends on team W.W.C. He enjoyed a good story, wove many a tale and could deliver a punch line like a pro. His cordial, out-going demeanor would turn strangers into friends throughout his life. Al is survived by his cherished wife, Jo-Ann, whom he met in a Bronx candy store and married in 1963; loving daughters, Kathleen and husband, John J. Schoendorf, Kelly Ann and husband, Michael V. Landolfa; his adored grandchildren, John Alfred and Bridget Schoendorf, Michael P. and Kaitlin Landolfa; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, Jack Vize and sister, Theresa Burke. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the St. Johns Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine. Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Father Jared DeLeo officiating. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.