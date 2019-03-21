Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Alfred R. Tyree Jr., 76, of St Augustine passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family at his residence. Alfred was born on September 15, 1942 in Madison Heights, Virginia to the late Alfred and Dora Tyree. He attended Madison Heights High School and served in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a retired mechanic and wrecker operator in St Johns County for 30 years.
Al was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Edward Tyree.
Alfred lives on in the hearts of his wife of 46 years, Robin Mitchell Tyree; daughters, Toni Tipton of Madison Heights, Va, Tamara K Holtz and spouse, Bob of Hastings, Fl, Lauren Quinney and spouse, Tyler of St Augustine; brother, Tommy Lee Tyree; sisters, Diane Reynolds and Patricia Manspile all of Madison Heights, Va. 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home followed by a celebration of Al's life at 3p.m. Flowers are gratefully accepted or donations can be made in Al's honor to the .
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 21, 2019
