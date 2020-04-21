|
|
Alfred Theodore Vincent Brennan, III
Alfred Theodore Vincent Brennan, III passed away April 14, 2020, due to COVID-19. Born September 7, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey, he had resided in St. Augustine since the mid-1960's.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Cheree Laurent-Brennan; daughter Aimee Brennan Koedam and son-in-law Nathan Koedam of Inwood, Iowa; son Ryan Brennan and daughter-in-law Jamie Brennan of Branford, Florida. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Aiden and Olivia Koedam; Makayla, Joel, Morgan, and Kellen Brennan; brother Robert Brennan and niece Lauren Brennan Howington of St. Augustine. Also mourning his passing are many friends and business acquaintances.
Al was a well-known radio personality having worked at the original WFOY studio, WAOC, and WSOS radio stations. With his larger-than-life personality, he was a familiar face at many grand opening ceremonies, community events, and live broadcasts. As a local news reporter, he was focused on finding unique angles to present stories with a local flair. His voice was easily recognized as was his signature closing to all his newscasts:
"This is . . . . . Al Brennan, reporting."
Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, a donation to may be made in his name.
Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler will be in charge of arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is unable to hold a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at this time, but is considering having one on April 14, 2021, which would be the first anniversary of his death. More details to follow.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020