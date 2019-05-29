|
Alice Faye Domson
Alice Faye Domson, 66, of Trenton, Georgia (formerly of St. Augustine, Florida), passed away on April 23rd, 2019. Born in Kansas, Alice was the daughter of the late Joseph Parker and the late Ina Faye Reddish. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Domson. Alice is survived by her two sons, Joseph Fahrney (Karen) and James Fahrney, Jr. (Rachel); grandson Colby; granddaughters Zuri, Ellonie, and Peyton; sister Carol Howle; and brother Joe Parker. Alice spent many years as an Army spouse, eventually settling in Douglasville, Georgia where she operated her own salon for over 10 years. She then went to college and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, spending many years working in a job that she loved. In her retirement, Alice enjoyed crafting, making jewelry, and enjoying her grandchildren. Alice loved the Lord with all her heart and together with her late husband Andrew, enjoyed studying the Bible and spreading the love of God. The family would like to thank Tapestry Hospice for their kindness and care, with special thanks to Alice's nurse, Michelle.
Alice's final wish was to have her ashes spread in the mountains; the family will do so in a private memorial.
