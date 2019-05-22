|
|
Alice Jean Smartt
Alice Jean Smartt, 90, went to Heaven on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1928, in Jacksonville, FL. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Myrtle Grace and Oscar Mesuita; husband Walter E. Smartt; two brothers Jack and Jimmy Mesuita, and son Rain Richard Medeiros. She he is survived by her sister Joan Rowe (Don), her children, Sandy Graham (James), Daniel Smartt (Jenny), David Smartt (Merial), Steven Smartt (Cheryl), and daughter-in-law Carol Medeiros.
Jean is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Melissa (Jerry) Brown, Jimmy (Dee) Graham, Andrew Medeiros, Amy (Chris) Whalen, Nathan (Emily) Smartt, Aaron (Kristine) Smartt, Daniel Smartt, Jennifer (Anthony) Minutolo, Christopher (Bianet) Smartt, Tiffany (Matt) Miller, Sarah Smartt, Chad (Kaley) Smartt, Chase (Courtney) Smartt, and Christian (Hannah) Smartt; and twenty-five great grandchildren: Abby, Laney, and Henry Brown; Ella and Elin Graham; Chloe and Benjamin Whalen; Zadok and Nakota Smartt; Azalea and Anastasia Smartt; Cara and Caed Minutolo; Hayley, Makenzie, Jonah, and David Smartt; Matty and Emma Miller; Rustin Smartt; Adelai, Alaina, Walter, and Avalynn Smartt, and Lucas Smartt. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all of her children and grandchildren as well as by many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jean was a long-time resident of Florida and moved to Cleveland in 2011 to be near her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of God and a devout woman of faith. All who knew her relied on her prayers. Jean worked for many years as a switch board operator and loved to cook, take care of her family, and travel. She left her mark in the hearts of all who knew her.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held May 26, 2019, at Westwood Baptist Church in Cleveland, TN at 5:00pm with visitation prior from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at the church. The interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Augustine, Florida on May 28th at 11:00am.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 22 to May 24, 2019