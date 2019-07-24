|
|
Aline Baxley
Aline Baxley, affectionately known as Manny, passed on 7/23/19 with her sons near her side. Aline was born November 18, 1930 in Blakely, Georgia to Susie Jane and William Richard Braswell. She is survived by her sons, Chris (Gayle) Baxley, Rick (Barbara) Baxley, Kenny (Jamie) Baxley, Keith (Laura Dale) Baxley and Jerry (Shelley) Baxley and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by John C. Baxley.
Aline's loves were family and children. She loved being around family and always asked you to stay longer when it was time to leave. She loved little children and worked several years in the Anastasia Baptist Nursery, where she could be found rocking babies and singing them songs. Aline was a founding member of the Anastasia Baptist Church and spent most of her life serving there. She loved Sunday school, Bible study and singing the old hymns.
Aline grew up on a farm in Dellwood, Florida and later moved to Hawthorne. In Hawthorne she met Johnny Baxley at a Halloween carnival and they were married 6/19/49. Soon afterwards, they moved to Williston, Florida, where four of her sons were born. In the early sixties they moved to St. Augustine, where the arrival of her fifth son completed the family. For years, she and her family operated the local KFC franchise. Aline enjoyed being a wife and homemaker. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday July 26, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South, with interment to follow at Craig Memorial Park.
A visitation will be held 5-8 PM Thursday July 25, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home
Funeral arrangements are being handled by St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019