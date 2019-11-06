|
Alison Ryan Melissa, age 36, of Port Orange, FL. passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019 in Port Orange, FL. She was born in Glen Cove, NY and moved to Jacksonville at a young age. She grew up in St. Augustine, Seattle and Winthrop, WA, Boca Raton and Gainesville, FL and Plano and Frisco, TX. before returning to St. Augustine where she finished her formal schooling at St. Augustine High School. Alison was intelligent, funny, and gifted artistically. She enjoyed listening to music and especially enjoyed painting. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends who love her.
She is survived by her father & step mother, Glenn V. Melissa and Phyllis of St. Augustine; her mother Pamela Ahmed of Dallas, TX, her brother Neil Melissa of Garland, TX, and her sister Erin Ahmed of San Francisco, CA.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Glen McCutcheon officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
