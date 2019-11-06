Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Melissa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Ryan Melissa


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alison Ryan Melissa Obituary
Alison Ryan Melissa
Alison Ryan Melissa, age 36, of Port Orange, FL. passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019 in Port Orange, FL. She was born in Glen Cove, NY and moved to Jacksonville at a young age. She grew up in St. Augustine, Seattle and Winthrop, WA, Boca Raton and Gainesville, FL and Plano and Frisco, TX. before returning to St. Augustine where she finished her formal schooling at St. Augustine High School. Alison was intelligent, funny, and gifted artistically. She enjoyed listening to music and especially enjoyed painting. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends who love her.
She is survived by her father & step mother, Glenn V. Melissa and Phyllis of St. Augustine; her mother Pamela Ahmed of Dallas, TX, her brother Neil Melissa of Garland, TX, and her sister Erin Ahmed of San Francisco, CA.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Glen McCutcheon officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -