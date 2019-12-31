Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Allen Michael Smith

Allen Michael Smith Obituary
Allen Michael Smith
Allen Michael Smith, 36, of St. Augustine, passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born in St. Augustine and grew up in North Georgia. In 2008 he moved back to St. Augustine, where he made his home. Allen loved to go fast, racing, cars and excelled at all sports. He was loyal in his friendships and loved everybody. Allen is going to be deeply missed by everyone that knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Vicki Roberts Seilheimer (Andrew); father, Audie Michael "Mike" Smith; son, Landon Smith; siblings, Brandy Roberts, Kaye Bledsoe, Sunny Dipatri and Bryce (Claudia); nieces and nephews, Sarah, Dorian, Jaime, Brody and Michael and many aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
