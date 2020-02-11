|
Allen Pacetti
Allen Rush Pacetti, age 85 of St. Augustine, FL passed away February 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the St. Augustine ELKS Lodge BPOE #829, past president of the St. Johns Board of Realtors, past president of the St. Augustine High School Athletic Association. He retired from the St. Johns County Clerk of the Courts Office. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Edna Pacetti and grandson Kenneth Bruce Pacetti.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Usina Pacetti. Sons: Dale (Kellie), Tony and Ricky (Janie). Nine Grandchildren: Anthony, Allen, Patrick, Richard, Brent, Sonni, Matthew, Michael and Heather. 12 Great Grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Thomas Willis, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday with a prayer service staring at 5:30 PM at Craig Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020