Alonzo Simmons
St. Augustine, Florida—On Monday, April 13, 2020, Alonzo Simmons, loving and humorous father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, passed away at the young age of 99!
The only child of Marie Williams, Alonzo was born April 3, 1921 in Live Oak, Florida . He served during World War II obtaining the rank of Sargent. He received several medals, including one as Expert Marksman. After the war, Alonzo worked for the Miami Beach First National Bank and for Georgia Pacific.
In 1949, he met and married Lucy Belle Pratt. Together they raised four children, Ulysses (deceased), Geneva (deceased), Edward (deceased), and Dr. Yvonne Simmons Howze- Smith, currently of St. Augustine.
He enjoyed life to the fullest and his witty expressions have been captured in a new book, called Alonzoisms which is being published as a tribute to him.
Although it seems as if there is a void without his presence, his charming wit will forever be remembered. And in honor of his funny personality here are a couple of his best sayings: "I'm too young to feel this old." and "Well, I can't complain too much on Earth or else I won't have nothing to talk about in heaven."
A fond farewell, Alonzo!
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020