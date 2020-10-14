Alton C. KingAlton C. King, age 76, of St. Augustine, passed away on October 12, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. Born in Hoke County, N.C., Al moved to St. Augustine at the age of 18. In his youth Al worked for Dixie Customs Automotive and was a firefighter for 15 years, the last 7 of those years he served as Fire Chief at Station 5 in St. Augustine. Al was a hard worker and a great provider for his family. For over 30 years he owned and operated Al's Lawn Service. He served his customers until just weeks before his death. Al could tell you the date, the day of the week, and minute that he received Jesus as his savior. From that moment on, he loved to talk to people about Jesus. He attended Bethel Tabernacle for many years and served with all his heart. He enjoyed fishing through the years, but his true joy was his family. More than anything, he loved spending with his family and especially with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, and his former wife, Carrie Metreyeon. He is survived by daughters, Glenda Vaughn (Bob) of Hastings, and Veronica "Ronnie" Davis (Larry), Sabrina Brockett (Bill), Victoria "Torey" Rorex (Jack), all of St. Augustine; a sister, Sallie Pate (James) of North Carolina; brothers, Jimmy McQuage of North Carolina, Mike McQuage of North Carolina, David McQuage (Holly) of Oregon; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th at Bethel Tabernacle with Brother Joe Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, October 16th at Bethel Tabernacle.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.