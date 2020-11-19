An End McQuaigAn End McQuaig 9/27/46 – 11/16/20At 74 years old An Mcquaig has gained her wings after a short bout with cancer. As a "military brat" she was able to see much of the world. Her parents, Richard & Tess End came back to the US from England for An to be born in Dayton OH. They traveled all over and she was proud of her teenage years. With her dad being stationed in Hawaii, her and her sister Nan were able to have the opportunity to be hula dancers and as a middl-schooler An actually swam on the BYU college swim team. An was preceded in death by her parents and sweet sister, Natalie "Nan" End, she has one brother Richard Whitney End, Jr. (Whit and Coal). An enjoyed her profession as a hairdresser until retirement. She met many dear friends and always was quick to offer advice. She enjoyed the great outdoors, as an avid hunter and fisherwoman. She owned a few Harley "trikes" over the years and loved riding with some of the special friends that she met along the way! Many of these were friends "for life" and came to visit during her last days. She also had a very special jack Russell pup named Harley, that was her companion for many years. Although she tried to hide it, her family knew what a fantastic cook and impeccable seamstress that she was. She could do anything that she put her mind to. Even though she only had one daughter, that she shared with her beloved ex-husband Melvin A McQuaig, Tish McQuaig Pellicer (Tony), brought her numerous grandchildren and great-grands, Cody Parker (Leah, Hunter, Elli, and Case), Bree Myers (Jeffrey, Blaine and Parker), Garrett Mock (Ashley), Candis Williams (Camden and Braylyn), Kaitlyn Harper (Shane, Colt, and Rainee), and Tyler Pellicer (Tiffany, Taelyn, and Tensley). The family is planning a celebration of Life, but is taking into consideration COVID 19 and will make an announcement at a later date. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to either St. Augustine Humane Society or Alpha Omega Miracle Home. Please make donations in memory of An McQuaig