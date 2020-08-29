1/1
Ana Maria Torres
Ana passed away very peacefully at Bayview Health Care Center on August 25, 2020. Ana was born in Puerto Rico March 3, 1923.
She moved to NYC in 1956 and spent the last 20 years in St. Augustine.
Ana was a much valued employee working in the New York garment center for over 30 years as a skilled seamstress while raising three children as a widowed mom.
She is survived by Maria Antonia Bermudez, Margarita Cassese, and Carlos Raphael Bermudez.
Ana also had seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many, many friends who loved this very considerate and caring person.
Viewing hours will be 5-8 PM Saturday, September 12 at Craig Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Bayview Health Care.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
